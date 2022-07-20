CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This Friday, July 22 is this summers Centre Region bike anywhere event.

The event allows participants to register to spend the day biking anywhere of their choice. You can ride your bike to work, school, somewhere to eat, or just for fun in the Centre region. Those who register are entered to win a $50 bicycle shop gift card.

If you are looking for places to ride, check out the interactive bike map at www.crcog.net/bikes (scroll down to Resources & Maps). The map includes information about existing bike facilities, public bike repair stations, and the Region’s public parks which are a great place to ride.

Bike Anywhere Friday is a partnership between State College Borough, Ferguson Township, Centre Regional Planning Agency, CentreBike, Centre Region Parks and Recreation, and Penn State Transportation Services.

You can register here for your chance to win and participate in the event. Registration is only open on Friday, July 22

The gift card is good for The Bicycle Shop and the shop is located at 441 W College Avenue in State College.