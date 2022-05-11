CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man already facing charges for two burglaries in Centre County is being hit with even more charges, according to court documents.

Tre Estes-Stalnos, 21, of Bellefonte was seen on surveillance breaking into a Rite Aid Pharmacy at 1536 North Atherton Street on Jan. 7 at about 4:13 a.m. according to Ferguson Township police. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed the glass doors were broken but did not find anyone inside the building.

A snow removal contractor who arrived right after the incident told police they noticed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot across the street. After police viewed surveillance from other nearby stores, they interviewed Estes-Stalnos at the Centre County Prison, who was arrested by state police for robbery on Jan. 8.

Estes-Stalnos admitted to shooting the glass door and entering the pharmacy, but once he was inside he thought to himself “what am I doing” and left the pharmacy without taking anything, according to the criminal complaint.

Estes-Stalnos currently faces charges after an armed robbery at a motel in Centre County on Jan. 8 and a December burglary of a Rite Aid on South Atherton where he made off with more than $4,500 worth of drugs.

He awaits a preliminary hearing set for May 11.