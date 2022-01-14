Centre County approves vax or test mandate for county employees

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Commissioners have approved a COVID-19 vaccine or testing policy for county government employees, effective Jan. 31.

County government employees who do not share proof of full vaccination will be required to take antigen tests weekly, after a 2-1 vote.

Commissioner Michael Pipe said their county services have been impacted due to COVID-19 circulating through offices and employees needing to take time off. About 38% of the 560-570 county employees have already shared their full vaccination status.

The county hopes the policy will help keep operations running and keep employees and visitors safe.

About $30,000 worth of tests were purchased through Penn State University through funding from the American Rescue Plan. According to Commissioner Pipe, one test costs the country about $5-6.