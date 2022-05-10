CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials are approving a resolution in support of an increase in funding for mental health systems in the 2022-23 state budget. Centre County approves more funding for mental health systems

Resolution 8 of 2022 was approved by the Centre County Commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting. This follows a 2012 budget cut of $500,000 that impacted mental health services, and commissioners are looking to restore that.

Having the funding can help expand mental health services in county schools and rural communities.

It’s also reported that the county has seen an increase in crisis services at its walk-in center.