Centre County Anti-Hunger Task Force hosts soup drive to help feed their community

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Anti-Hunger Task Force helped feed the Bellefonte community today by hosting a soup drive.

The Bellefonte YMCA distributed fresh soup to families throughout the community from 11 am to noon.

There will be more food drives later in the week.

The branch director of Bellefonte YMCA Shawn Thompson says he’s glad to help.

“The community support has been great. We have different organizations coming out every day and volunteering,” Thompson said.

“Although our doors aren’t open for use, as a YMCA, we’re able to be out there in the community, every day.”

The Bellefonte YMCA will hand out another 250 meals for families on Friday.