Centre County announces Trick-or-Treat date, times

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County officials have set up the date and time for Trick or Treat Night 2019.

Centre County will adhere to an October 31st trick-or-treat. The times will depend on your location.

Times and counties are as follows:



6-8 PM for the State College Borough, and the Townships of College, Ferguson, Harris, and Patton.

5:30-8:30 PM for Halfmoon Township; Centre Region Parks and Recreation reminds families that utilizing some of the following reminders will make their Trick-or-Treating experience a good one.

They also ask for trick or treaters to follow these guidelines: