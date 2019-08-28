Centre County announces Trick-or-Treat date, times

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County officials have set up the date and time for Trick or Treat Night 2019.
Centre County will adhere to an October 31st trick-or-treat. The times will depend on your location.
Times and counties are as follows:
- 6-8 PM for the State College Borough, and the Townships of College, Ferguson, Harris, and Patton.
- 5:30-8:30 PM for Halfmoon Township; Centre Region Parks and Recreation reminds families that utilizing some of the following reminders will make their Trick-or-Treating experience a good one.
They also ask for trick or treaters to follow these guidelines:
- If using a mask as part of children’s costumes, ensure children have a clear vision in all directions; this will help to reduce tripping and help them to see oncoming obstacles or traffic.
- Include some reflective material on your children’s costumes which will make them more visible
- to other trick-or-treaters and traffic as they cross neighborhood streets.
- Visit only homes with their front porch light on to ensure a response when children knock.
- If trick-or-treating in non-lighted neighborhoods, children should carry a small flashlight.
- Be respectful of your neighborhood’s trick-or-treat times.