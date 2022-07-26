CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Centre County Board of Commissioners has announced a grant program that would help fund housing projects in the community.

The Construction and Acquisition/Rehabilitation for Sustainable Housing (CASH) program is currently open to eligible participants and applications must be submitted by Friday, August 26 at 5 p.m. Project recommendations and grant award amounts for eligible projects will be announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10:00 a.m. during the commissioners regular meeting.

The CASH program is funded by Act 137 and commissioners are seeking applications for the grants. These funds can be used to match federal, state and/or local program funds for affordable housing initiatives in Centre County. Eligible applicants include housing and/or redevelopment authorities, other related agencies, non-profits, land trusts and developers of affordable housing units.

Types of eligible projects that will be considered for funding include construction of new rental and owner-occupied housing, acquisition and rehabilitation of housing units for re-sale or rent and land acquisition for a proposed project to be completed within a two-year time frame.

Individual homeowners are not eligible under this program. A cash match is not required, however, the use of Affordable Housing Trust Fund dollars to leverage other affordable housing funding is encouraged throughout the application process.

Previous Act 137 funds have been awarded in the past in the form of a “rolling” basis, and this process was considered a “pilot” program in 2021. It is being offered again this year and is dependent on funding availability and project need.

Anyone looking to apply can request an Act 137 Notice of Funding Application Packet by contacting the Centre County Planning & Community Development Office, 420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte, PA, 16823.

Walk-ins, as well as digital email requests are acceptable. Application requests via email can be sent to Betsy Barndt, Senior Planner at bbarndt@centrecountypa.gov.