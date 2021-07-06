Centre County among first in country to fund marketing for tourism

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau is receiving $250,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

“Happy Valley is back,” said Fritz Smith, president and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. “We are optimistic, our economy is bouncing back, and we are ready for visitors.”

100% of the funding will go toward advertising efforts across multiple platforms, including broadcast, print, social media, digital, and static and moving billboards.

“We’re going to use two Fullington buses wrapped with Happy Valley imagery,” said Smith. “Fullington buses that go on a regular bases to New York and to Pittsburgh.”

The Adventure Bureau says they’re targeting active families and couples within a 250 mile radius, those who enjoy the outdoors, and Penn State fans with an emotional attachment to the area.

“Being a university town, we were very dependent on Penn State University, as a driver of not only just business in general, but visitation, reasons to visit,” said Smith. “It’s really important that we start to present some of the other reasons that people can visit.”

The Centre County Commissioners said Centre is one of the first counties in the nation to fund a marketing grant for tourism and hospitality.

“We have dozens of outdoor activities including some of the best fly fishing, kayaking, ATV and motorcycling touring, road, mountain, and gravel biking on the East Coast,” said Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins in a release. “Our city, towns, villages, mountains, and valleys contain hundreds of unique small businesses, restaurants, hotels, B&B’s, arts, history, and cultural attractions, and a tasting trail with craft breweries, distilleries, wineries and cideries. Our numerous farmer’s markets and farm to table restaurants provide the bounty of an inland empire for your tasting pleasure.”