Centre County Administrator retiring in May after six years in role

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday County Administrator Margaret Gray will be retiring from her position in May of 2022.

Gray who was was unanimously appointed by Commissioners in 2016 after the board searched nationwide for someone to fill the County Administrator role six years ago. She joined the Centre County Government with a background in public administration at the local and state levels.

Her experience included 30 years of public administration leadership, organizational and systems development, communications and public relations, human services operations, fiscal management and budgeting, government relations, and human resource management.

“It has been a privilege to serve Centre County and I am indebted to the Board of Commissioners for their support and confidence during my tenure,” Gray said. “Certainly, the last several years have been ones of unprecedented challenges and yet much has been accomplished working together on behalf of Centre County and its citizens. Centre County is fortunate to have elected officials, department heads, and employees who are dedicated to the provision of high-quality services for our community. I look forward to

working toward a smooth transition in the months ahead.”

Commissioners say Gray was instrumental in identifying millions of dollars of savings by transitioning Centre County Government’s health care plan to a self-insured model, leading the County through a guaranteed energy savings project, and refinancing bonds through a strategic partnership with Public Financial

Management.

“Margaret has been an incredible County Administrator,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Pipe said. “It’s been an honor to serve alongside her during these past five years. She has provided invaluable service to the residents of Centre County in countless ways. The Board`s accomplishments were only possible due in large part to Margaret’s guidance, implementation, focus, and dedication. Centre County is indebted to her because of her time, talents, and tenacity. On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, I humbly thank

Margaret for her service.”

Prior to serving as County Administrator, Gray served as Penn State’s Director of Local Government and Community Relations. Before moving to Centre County, she served as an Area Director for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Department of Developmental Services and held state

budgeting positions with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Superior Court and the New

Jersey State Governor’s Office of the Budget.

A search for her replacement will reportedly begin in the next few days.