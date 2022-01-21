Centre County addresses rising homeless crisis as winter temperatures drop

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Within a matter of months, Centre County has seen the number of homeless community members reaching out for assistance skyrocket.

The county has received close to $20 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and the department of adult services said the amount of funding and programming available shines a light on a problem that’s always existed, but has also grown as a result of the pandemic.

“I think the crisis for us is that it happened very fast,” said Faith Ryan, adult services director for Centre County Government.

Homeless shelters have been at their capacity for months. Centre County Government can use funds from ERAP to place remaining individuals in hotels.

“Within just a few months we went from hoteling one or two to 55, 60 people,” said Ryan.

Waitlists are full as well.

“It’s anywhere from 80 to 150 individuals on a waitlist for all of our literally and chronically homeless programs that we’ve actually expanded and doubled in the past year, past two years,” said Ryan.

Ryan explained they have a high level of programming available with a low barrier of entry.

“There is no more turning away. We’re providing direct service,” said Ryan. “That just, again, shines a light on a problem that has absolutely existed in Centre County, but certainly has been exasperated by the pandemic.”

If homeless, Ryan said the first step is to contact a local shelter, including:

Further resources can be found here.

If in need of rental and utility assistance, eligibility and application details can be found here.