CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With heavier trucks on our roadways, crashes could increase up to 400% according to the Department of Transportation.

About 3,500 law enforcement officers and safety leaders nationwide are speaking up about these dangers and supporting the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks (CABT).

The non-profit coalition advocates for highway safety and sound transportation policies.

Their major argument is highway safety due to higher crash rates and longer stopping distances. Other points of their argument include infrastructure damage, negative environmental impacts, and traffic congestion.

82 members of Congress have signed on in support of CABT.

In Pennsylvania, so far support has been given from The Sheriff’s Association, PA Chiefs of Police Association, PA State Troopers Association, PA Fire and Emergency Services Institute, PA Municipal League, PA State Association of Boroughs and PA State Association of Township Supervisors.

Earlier this month, the city of Altoona signed on in support of CABT, and Tuesday, the Centre County Commissioners joined them, noting the possible dangers in our area.

“If you think about when it gets inclement weather, especially freezing precipitation occurs on I-80 around the Snow Shoe exit, we’ve seen some pretty bad accidents with multiple fatalities across there,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said.

The commissioners also recognized the impact of the industry.

“I think it’s important for us note, we truly support the transportation industry and the trucking industry,” Commissioner Steven Dershem said. “This is just to keep our highways safer from those big mega trucks and those tri-trailer units that perhaps don’t represent the most safe environment for not only themselves, but also the rest of the driving community.”

Their letter of support will be added to the coalition’s growing database.