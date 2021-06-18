Centre Co. YMCA fights childhood hunger with food tour

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As part of the YMCA of Centre County’s anti-hunger initiative, the ‘Free to be Me Summer Tour’ will visit local communities with a mobile feeding bus throughout the summer.

Run by the Jana Marie Foundation, the tour will provide interactive activities, music, games and food for families and children in attendance. Each event will include a free meal prepared by the YMCA staff.

“The meaning and purpose behind these events are to provide kids, families and communities a chance to come together to eat, play and have fun,” Community Engagement Manager of the foundation, Miriam Powell said.

Each event will include ice-breaker games to bring participants closer together and offer opportunities for creative expression. There will also be fun surprises in store for those who attend such as guest appearances by Penn State Student-Athletes. Kids who attend any of the events throughout the summer will be eligible to enter a raffle to win a new bike and other prizes.

“This is the first summer that we are doing this. We hope to gain momentum and watch attendance grow week-to-week and community-to-community,” Powell said.

The list below features upcoming dates and locations on the ‘Free to be Me Summer Tour.’ All events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and registration is not needed.

Friday, June 18 – at the Bellefonte Talleyrand Park

Monday, June 21 – at the Centre Hall Trinity UCC Church

Friday, June 25 – at the Snow Shoe pool

Monday, June 28 – at the State College South Hills

To view additional dates or find more information on the YMCA anti-hunger programs, visit the YMCA of Centre County’s website.