Centre Co. needs local artists

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Co. is looking for local artists to help with a downtown State College mural.
The downtown State College improvement district is looking for artists to help produce a temporary mural in an interactive outdoor pedestrian space downtown.
Beginning June 20-21, the mural will be part of a public lighting attraction. Any artists interested in participating in the mural development are asked to contact the district for more information.
