Centre Co. man sentenced for firebombing County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County man found guilty of firebombing the County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office received the maximum prison sentence allowed Thursday.

In October, 2018, police reported that 49-year-old Dennis Hassinger, from Bellefonte, threw molotov cocktail explosives onto the roofs of the aforementioned Centre County buildings.

Since then, prosecutors and the judge presiding over the case say Hassinger has shown no remorse and is a danger to the public.

These are some of the main reasons why Hassinger is serving a maximum sentence of 10-20 years in prison.

After receiving his sentence, while walking in the custody of deputy sheriffs outside the Centre County Courthouse, Hassinger continued his record of showing displeasure with law enforcement.

“They’re the criminals,” he said to WTAJ’s camera crew.

It’s this attitude and aggression that case prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw says drove him to ask for a max sentence for Hassinger.

“Last summer he told another inmate that at the County Correctional Facility that he intended to continue burning things as revenge against the court system,” McGraw said.

He continued: “I was worried that someone was going to get hurt should he be released.”

In a typical case where a suspect is convicted of three felony counts of arson (this was the case for Hassinger), they would be looking at no more than six years behind bars.

But, McGraw says this case is far from typical.

“We had about 29-thousand pages of Facebook content, where Mr. Hassinger expressed hatred for the court system, hatred for law enforcement officers. He would say that the system should burn in hell,” McGraw said.

He added that for 30 years the probation department has tried to get Hassinger mental health treatment, but to no avail.

“I think there’s absolutely no question that he’s mentally ill and that perhaps his mental illness is treatable… but you have to be willing to stick with the treatment… he hasn’t been willing to do that,” McGraw said.

Inside the courtroom Thursday, Hassinger wasn’t willing to accept his sentence with grace.

“When the judge gave him the sentencing notice, he ripped it in two…and as he was leaving the courthouse he said you can all burn in hell,” McGraw said.

Outside the courthouse Hassinger shared similar sentiments… he asked WTAJ to “get the real story” from his mother.

“My mom will be calling you soon,” Hassinger said.

WTAJ has not gotten a call from her and reached out to Hassinger’s public defender about speaking with his mother. The station has not heard back.

Reflecting back on this case, McGraw says he’s never dealt with someone more unpredictable.

“I’ve been practicing law for about 22 years and for a variety of reasons this was one of the more stressful trials I’ve ever had,” McGraw said.

Hassinger also faces charges of setting a Centre County Sheriff’s van on fire in 2017… something police say he admitted to a cellmate while in prison.

A trial for this case is currently being scheduled.