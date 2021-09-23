Centre Co. fire company holding sale to pay for repairs to truck

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Reliance Fire Company in Philipsburg is holding a fundraiser to help pay for repairs to one of its trucks. The volunteer company is holding the two-day truckload sale on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. on both days.

The sale will from 8 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, and from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and will be held at 405 W Presqueisle Street, the former Baxter Built and CalFrac Building.

Five truckloads of merchandise will be on sale and will feature a variety of items like televisions, bicycles, and home goods, in hopes of covering the nearly $30,000 bill, they are faced with, after their fire truck was seriously damaged six months ago, And they have since been working to repair it.

“It’s the whole thing of the bill that we were not expecting. Because that is one of the rigs that we maintain entirely on our own. The borough takes care of [our engine] the maintenance on that,” Heather Read, the vice president and captain of Reliance Fire Company.

The items on sale will be scratch and dent appliances. Most of the items on sale this weekend will be marked down about 50%