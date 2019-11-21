Centre Co. Commissioners don’t plan to increase property taxes in 2020

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For the 10th year in-a-row, the Centre County Commissioners have no plans to raise real estate taxes.

This was announced at Tuesday’s Commissioners meeting, when the proposed 2020 budget was discussed.

The budget comes to more than $84 million for next year. More than 40% of that money is coming from from federal and state grants, while 35% of the budget is funded by real estate taxes.

The Commissioners will vote on the final 2020 budget at their meeting on Tuesday, December, 17.