Centre, Clearfield counties receive hospitality industry relief in new round of funding

Becky Allan, co-executive chef, prepares a surf and turf quesadilla at The Crimson House in downtown Pottsville, Pa.,(Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf administration will use the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) to provide relief to an industry that was ravaged by the pandemic, including those in Centre and Clearfield counties in our region.

The $145 million program, launched by the Wolf administration, is successfully providing pandemic financial relief to Pennsylvania’s restaurant and hospitality industry.

The most recent round of relief for the hospitality industry will see $1.8 million going to Centre County. Clearfield County will also be receiving nearly $900,000.

“These state-funded grants provide the critical relief that family-owned and local businesses across the state need to recover from the pandemic and build our economy stronger,” said Gov. Wolf. “Millions of dollars in immediate relief has gone to business owners to help them get back on their feet, hire employees and support local economies. If the grants are still available in your county; I urge you to apply.”

The state has worked with counties and economic development partners to quickly disburse millions to the hospitality industry with several already announcing at least $50 million in grants.

Most recently awarded funding to restaurants, bars, and other businesses in various counties across the state include:

$15 million to Allegheny County

$6.5 million in York County

$4.1 million to Lehigh County

$3.5 million to Northampton County

$3.4 million in Luzerne County

$3.3 million in Berks County

$3 million in Erie County

$3 million in Dauphin County

$2 million to Washington County

$1.8 million in Centre County

$1.2 million in Lycoming County

$1 million to Adams County

nearly $900,000 to Clearfield County

Following the creation of the program, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) acted quickly to disburse the $145 million in the form of block grants to all 67 counties based on population.

Counties administer the funding through one or more designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) or Community Economic Development Organization (CEDO), which began processing applications from businesses in each county on March 15. Funding must be provided to businesses by July 15, 2021.