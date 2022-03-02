CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today marks the first day of the Lenten season for Christians around the world. Despite loosening COVID-19 restrictions, some Ash Wednesday masses are once again looking different for church-goers.

In Centre County, one church is experiencing a COVID-19 related change: the way ashes are being distributed. Parishioners at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church were given the option to receive their ashes sprinkled over their heads. The traditional practice involves placing ashes on foreheads in the form of a cross.

Pastor of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, George Jakopac, said the ashes were made from the burned palm that were used on Palm Sunday in 2021.

The distribution change is not new to the parish, as Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church followed this practice in 2021 as well.

“You know I really feel bad for people, and some people are really concerned, and so you want to be sensitive to them,” said Jakopac. “So, this way, I think that it’s not a big deal to do it a little differently this year.”

As for other COVID-19 protocols, mask wearing and social distancing were optional for people attending mass.