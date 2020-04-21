Centre, Cambria counties confirm 2nd COVID-19 deaths, cases surpass 34,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed the second COVID-19 related deaths in Centre County and Cambria County Tuesday afternoon as state totals rise pass 34,000

The Dept. of Health confirmed 1,296 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 34,528. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are 360 new deaths bringing the statewide total to 1,564.

As of Tuesday, there are 175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 16 — 1 Death

Blair – 14

Cambria – 20 – 2 Deaths

Cameron – 1

Centre – 77 – 2 Deaths

Clearfield – 11

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 13

Jefferson – 3

Somerset – 18

There are 132,323 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

25% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,026 resident cases of COVID-19, and 572 cases among employees, for a total of 5,598 at 396 distinct facilities in 38 counties. Out of our total deaths, 796 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.