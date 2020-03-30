Centre, Blair show more confirmed, as PA total breaks 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 693 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday afternoon.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 4,087

There are currently 40 cases in our 10-county viewing area.

Centre County now has 24 cases and Blair County now has 6. Clearfield shows 4 while Cambria and Somerset counties show 2. Huntingdon and Cameron counties show 1 case each.

For more information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, you can check out the PA Dept. of Health website by clicking here.