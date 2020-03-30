Centre, Blair show more confirmed, as PA total breaks 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 693 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday afternoon.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 4,087

There are currently 40 cases in our 10-county viewing area.

Centre County now has 24 cases and Blair County now has 6. Clearfield shows 4 while Cambria and Somerset counties show 2. Huntingdon and Cameron counties show 1 case each.

For more information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, you can check out the PA Dept. of Health website by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss