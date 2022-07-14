CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued these updates for Centre and Clinton county roadwork.

Paving and driveway tie-ins along the entirety of Route 3001 (Fisherman’s Paradise Road) and on Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman’s Paradise Road in Centre County were completed on Friday, July 9. The contractor will return at a future date to complete shoulder work and reset guide rails.

Paving along Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) from near Hammersley Fork to Route 144 was completed as well. Crews will continue shoulder work in this work zone, which begins in Noyes Township approximately four miles northwest of Route 120. This work will begin on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone via the open lane during daylight hours. The contractor expects to reset guide rail Wednesday, July 20, through Friday, July 22.

Other roads to see work in Centre County are:

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Other routes in Clinton County include:

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Race Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining, pipe replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. All work is weather and schedule dependent.