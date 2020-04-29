Central Pennsylvania region under 250 COVID-19 cases, state shows more than 44k

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing totals over 44,000.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,102 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 44,366. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 170,517 people have tested negative.

There are 2,195 COVID-19 realted deaths. That’s 479 more deaths than yesterday. Dr. Rachel Levine states that the increase is due to the reconciliation of data over the past two weeks and that all of the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, there are 243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 14 more than yesterday.

Bedford – 24 — 1 Death

Blair – 23

Cambria – 25– 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 95 – 1 Death

Clearfield – 14

Elk – 3

Huntingdon – 29

Jefferson – 4

Somerset – 26

For more information and updates on all 67 counties, you can click here.

There are 170,517 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.