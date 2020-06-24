Central region nears 800 COVID-19 cases, 54 more deaths statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed almost 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as totals pass 83,000.

As of Wednesday, there are 495 new cases from the day before, bringing the state total to 83,191. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 608,217 people have tested negative.

There are 6,515 COVID-19 related deaths, up 54 from yesterday.

Of the 83,191 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 7%, or roughly 64,000 Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 792 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 15 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 242, the DOC is reporting 174 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,394 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,103 cases among employees, for a total of 20,497 at 671 distinct facilities in 49 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,467 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,303 of our total cases are in health care workers.