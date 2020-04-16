Central Pennsylvania sees 4 new COVID-19 cases, state total: 27,735

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed a small increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals rise to over 27,000.

The state has 1,245 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 27,735. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are now 707 deaths.

As of Thursday, there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region

Bedford – 11 — 1 death

Blair – 13

Cambria – 14 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 73

Clearfield – 9

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 12

Jefferson – 2

Somerset – 14

For more information and updates on all 67 counties, you can click here.

There are 113,735 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 23% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.