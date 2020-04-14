Central Pennsylvania Food Bank gets $100k grant from PNC Foundation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank announced it received a $100,000 grant from the PNC Foundation to aid in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

This gift will be used to help meet the needs of food insecure residents of central Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 crisis. To feed children and their families, as well as all those facing hunger during this time, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is packing and distributing boxes of crisis response food.

“PNC has been a longtime partner of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and we are grateful for their wonderful gift to aid in our response to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “With schools closed and so many families facing an uncertain financial future, we need to make sure that everyone still has enough nutritious food to stay healthy. Life-sustaining gifts like this one will help us ensure that no family is hungry through this crisis and beyond.”

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and PNC share a large footprint in central Pennsylvania. Some of the work the Food Bank has been doing in these areas will be supported by this grant, including:

Biweekly Crisis Response distributions across Harrisburg supported by the Harrisburg School District and the Harrisburg Police Department.

Weekly Crisis Response distributions by PowerPacks in Lancaster County, a partner of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Continuation of BackPack programs while schools remain closed in York County.

Distribution of grab and go meals and Crisis Response boxes to youth feeding sites across Centre County.

Families looking to access food in central Pennsylvania should visit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s website at www.centralpafoodbank.org and click on the Find Food feature. Families can also call the Food Bank’s Food Stamps Helpline at 1-877-999-5964.