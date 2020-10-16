Central PA voters see issue with fitting ballots in official envelopes

(WTAJ) — What happens if your mail-in ballot doesn’t fit in the official envelope? That’s an issue some voters have reached out to us about in our region.

Each election office is responsible for sending out their own ballots to voters in different counties

The Secretary of the PA State Department, Kathy Boockvar, said sometimes it might take some extra time to get the ballot to fit.

“Sometimes you may just need to, if the envelopes are sticky, it may just be that they need to fold them differently,” she said.

If you’re having this issue, Boockvar suggests you contact your local election office, or go to the office in person.