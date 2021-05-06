Central PA vehicle break in’s

PATTON, Pa – (WTAJ) Patton Police say over a 12 hour peroid more than a dozen vehicles were broken into Wednesday.

Police said the suspect or suspects are targeting in large parked vehicles whose doors are unlocked.

Patton POlice Officer Bryan Diehl said, “There were some fire arms taken.”

The break-ins started late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning in the populated area of Patton.

The motive of operation Police said, unlocked vehicles but authorities also said they have used tools to gain entry to steal easy items.

Diehl said “Prescription drugs, cash anything that can be sold for cash value.”

No one has been hurt during these break in’s so far.

The department is currently looking at video from surveillance cameras across the area as evidence.