Central PA Trick or Treat changes due to weather

(WTAJ) — With pending inclement weather coming to Central PA on October 31, many communities, towns, and boroughs are looking at making changes to the night.

Some have rescheduled, some have moved indoors, and some are still deciding what they want to do.

We will keep this page updated as we find out more information for more of your areas.

–Altoona: No change – Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m

–Bellefonte: No change – Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

–Duncansville: Date Changed – Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

–Everett: No change – Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

–Hollidaysburg: Date Changed – Saturday, November 2, 2019, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

–Saxton, Liberty: Indoor option – October 31, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saxton Firehouse

–St. Marys: Indoor option – October 31, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the ATA Transit Center within the Depot St. parking garage.