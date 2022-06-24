STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The fifth annual Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest kicked off on Friday in downtown State College.

Presented by local theater company, Tempest Productions, the festival will showcase Centre County’s professional and pre-professional theater, dance and performing arts groups.

The festival will feature more than 100 artists in dozens of free and ticketed performances, as well as workshops and readings for visitors.

“A festival like this where it’s really accessible to everybody and shows everybody that theater truly is accessible to everybody, I think that’s really important,” said organizer Vanessa Peduzzi. “If you don’t try it out in school, maybe you can try it out now and find out you love it because it really can be for everybody.”

Crafts and food will also available through downtown State College business partners until Sunday night.