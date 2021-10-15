Central Pa. Tasting Trail to hold Oktoberfest at Grange Park

FILE – In this Sept.21, 2019 file photo a guest holds glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany. German beer sales in this year’s first half were 2.7% lower than a year earlier. They were dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pa. Tasting Trail will make a stop at Grange Park in Centre Hall for Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Featuring about 20 different breweries, wineries and ciders, the Grange Oktoberfest will be a full day of music and drinking. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite ranging from $15 for a designated driver ticket to $30 for the Oktoberfest tasting ticket.

The Oktoberfest tasting ticket includes all-day event access to eight bands, a passport of eight breweries and limited tastings with additional trail members. A portion of all sales will go towards the Centre County United Way.

“This event is really going to help us a lot in terms of boosting those fundraising dollars that we bring in so that we can then have that impact on the community for the folks that are still really struggling related to the pandemic,” Executive Director of Centre County United Way, Leanne Lenz, said.

All guests must be 21-years-old and have a valid ID to enter. Free shuttles will be available to the Grange from Bellefonte and State College, for those without designated drivers.

More information on the Oktoberfest at Grange Park can be found on the event’s Facebook page.