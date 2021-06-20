Central PA Tasting Trail hosts 4th annual Summer Beverage Expo

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There’s nothing better than a nice cool drink on a hot day, and that’s exactly what folks were able to enjoy all afternoon long at the Summer Craft Beverage Expo at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte, Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail. Managing director Celesta Powell says it was good to see everyone enjoying themselves.

“You can see the expression of just being out. Meeting up I’ve heard people say it’s just so wonderful to be together again,” said Powell.

According to Powell the Tasting Trail’s consists of 4 breweries, 4 wineries, 3 cideries, and two distilleries.

Along with the 13 alcoholic beverage makers, folks could also enjoy non-alcoholic beverage producers, food vendors and live music.

“It’s the first day of summer today so we just feel like we’re kicking off summer with this event,” said Powell.

