Central PA region shows small increase, COVID-19 state totals break 7,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed a small increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals are now over 7,000

The state has 1,211 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 7,016.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 49 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 3

Blair – 4

Cambria – 4

Cameron – 1

Centre – 28

Clearfield – 4

Elk – 0

Huntingdon – 2

Jefferson – 0

Somerset – 3

This story has been edited to reflect the actual numbers. Earlier this afternoon, the Dept of Health map had shown 26 cases and one death in Cameron County which was a mistake, it was meant to be Carbon County.

There are 47,698 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: