BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central Pa Recovery Walk and Rally will take place next Saturday.

On August 6, the annual walk will be held to celebrate recovery and to break the stigma surrounding addiction.

The walk starts at the Legion Park in Hollidaysburg at North Juniata Street Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. The walk ends at the Blair County Courthouse. Registration for the events begins at 9 a.m. The walk officially begins at 11 a.m.

There will also be a rally, with several speakers. Speakers for the walk include a person in recovery, elected officials, and community members.

There will also be a free lunch at the Zion Lutheran Church.

The first 100 people to sign in on the day of the event will receive a free 2022 Central PA Recovery Walk t-shirt.