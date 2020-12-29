Central PA Humane Society speaks out over high numbers of abandoned cats

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA Humane Society says finding abandoned animals is something they unfortunately see every year, but recent experiences have pushed it over the edge.

Cats left in crates on the side of the road, cats left to wander into the busy street, and a kitten left to freeze… these are all cases the shelter says they’ve seen in 2020.

“I would easily count between 20 and 30 instances,” says Theresa Shirley, shelter manager at the Central PA Humane Society.

Shirley says many cats have been left at the shelter during their closed hours.

“Sometimes it’s simply a case of someone coming after hours to abandon their animal when they know we’re not going to be here because they don’t want to deal with the repercussions,” says Shirley.

She says they do have emergency outdoor resources for the animals, but sometimes the kittens are simply not old enough to find them.

Currently, the shelter is at capacity for housing cats which they say is very regular.

“I don’t think we really get a time all year when we end up being able to take cats just as they walk in the door,” says Shirley.

However, they say they will help you find a solution or connect you with another shelter if needed.

Shirley says their Humane Police Officer wants to remind all pet owners that animal abandonment can be charged as a misdemeanor.

If you find a stray or abandoned cat, the Pleasant Valley Animal Hospital says they encourage you to check if it has an owner.

“If somebody finds a stray cat and it looks like it might be somebody’s, they can always try contacting either the shelter, they can contact local veterinary clinics and see if there might be a microchip,” says Myah Quirin, a veterinary technician at the Pleasant Valley Animal Hospital.

At the end of the day, Shirley says, “Every animal deserves respect, every animal deserves a home, and they deserve to be loved and cared for, and it’s not fair to treat them as anything other than an animal with feelings.”