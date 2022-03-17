ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Central PA Humane Society (CPHS) has announced that they are returning to normal business hours.

If you have been wondering about getting a pet then the Central PA Humane Society is just the place. Come and look at dogs, cats and their bunny Henri and pick out an animal to adopt.

According to a Facebook post, they returned to normal hours of operation with no appointment needed on Tuesday March 15. An application will have to be filled out prior to visiting an animal out of its cage. They also ask for patience because some of the staff may be new and are learning.

Hours are below:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- 12:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday- 12:30p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Thursday- 12:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Friday- 12:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Saturday- 12:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Sunday- 12:30 p.m.4:30 p.m.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more information, call (814)-942-5402.