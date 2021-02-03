Central PA Humane Society rescues 18 cats

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — There is an overwhelming number of cats at the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society after 18 of them were taken from a home that was over-run with animals.

The cats were found living in unsanitary conditions, some missing fur from flea allergies.

Now that they are in the care of the humane society they are doing a full workup on them.

“We are giving them their rabies vaccines we also test them for aids and leukemia we microchip them we womb them we flee treat them,” PA Humane Society, shelter manager, Theresa Shirley said.

The shelter is working now to get these cats ready for adoption and they also have a message for pet owners.

“They don’t ask to be brought into this world and not given the care and love they deserve so as a pet owner that is your responsibility to spay and neuter and to take care of that animal and if you choose to let it breed then it’s your responsibility to take care of those offspring,” Shirley said.

Shirley said this is a common problem. The previous owner of these cats didn’t spay or neuter the kittens so they all continued to breed over the past two years.

“It’s a constant thing it never ends and its just really important that people know there are options for spay and neutering in their community,” Shirley said.

The shelter has a program called Spay Days for low-income families that provides a heavily discounted spay-neuter service for their pets.

The cats will be spayed and neutered by the end of this week and then will be put up for adoption.