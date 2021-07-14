Central Pa. Humane Society reopened kennels with ceremony

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Humane Society reopened its kennels with a ribbon-cutting ceremony after needing to close due to guidance by the State Agriculture Department.

The humane society was informed by the agriculture department that the kennels would no longer pass inspection if they weren’t refurbished. The shelter then took an expensive challenge and closed the kennels to re-design them.

“It’s like the dogs are now living in a five-star resort compared to what they used to have,” the society’s director, Becky Felton said, after the ceremony.”

Felton continued to thank the community for contributing to the kennel project.

To adopt a pet from the shelter, head to the humane society’s page on Petfinder. And, for more information on kennels and the Central Pa. Humane Society, visit their website.