Central Pa Humane Society looks to raise $10,000

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Central PA Humane Society is promoting Rides for Rover, a raffle to help raise funds for the organization.

The animal shelter has had to cancel many fundraising events due to the pandemic resulting in over $225,000 lost from 2020. The goal of this raffle is to raise $10,000.

The Central PA Humane Society helps animals find their furever home, but in the meantime need help from generous donors for medical and veterinarian bills that average over $365,000 yearly.

A $20.00 donation gives you entry into the raffle with prizes such as Sheetz gift cards or even free gas for a year. There will be five winners announced on June 1.

Fundraising through events like this is the shelter’s main way to keep their doors open.

“We care for so many animals on an annual basis and they all need vaccinations they all need medical care most of them need altered prior to being adopted so all of these funds go straight towards the animals in order to continue doing what we do,” Casey Brennan, Director of business and finance said.

Tickets can be purchased through the Central PA Humane Society Facebook page or at the shelter.