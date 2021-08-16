Central PA Humane Society hosting fundraiser to get animals noticed

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Animal shelters across the United States are working to get the un-noticed animals, noticed through a project called Jordan’s Way.

The Central PA Humane Society said they are going to be doing this through a fundraiser that will be streamed on Facebook Live, showing off the animals that have been in the shelter the longest. The event is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be streaming live on Facebook.

This is a huge opportunity for the humane society to raise much-needed funds and whichever shelter raises the most money will win $25,000.

You can make a donation by walking in or over the phone.

“To place the animals in a loving home, so the money is going to go towards trying to find that animal a loving home and trying to get these animals that were overlooked a better life,” Central PA Humane Society Volunteer Janeen Nebelski said.

The fundraiser will have some fun things going on, like local celebrities getting a pie in the face or a bucket of ice on them.

If you want to help out, the Central PA Humane Society said they will be taking donations up to a week after the event.

