Central PA Humane Society highlighted in Jordan’s Way campaign

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ)- The Central PA Humane Society took to social media Wednesday afternoon for their fundraiser with Jordan’s Way. This fundraiser highlights shelters across the country to help get animals adopted.

The Jordan’s Way tour goes across the country to promote the goodness of shelters and help get animals adopted within their state. Pennsylvania is the 31st state on the year-long tour.

This fundraiser took place primarily on Facebook Live. People were able to make donations by walking into the shelter or through their Facebook page.

Some local guests who took part in the fundraiser included Blair County Sheriff James Ott and Mayor Matt Pacifico. Each landmark total the shelter passed, they did fun activities such as pie in the face, ice bucket challenge, or giving the dogs extra treats.

Manager of the Humane Society Heather Snyder says that the fundraiser’s goal was to help with the medical costs within the shelter. This fundraiser was the first time the shelter has ever used social media for fundraising. Snyder says that she would do it again.

“I think it was great. The community really stepped up. They supported us, and we all had a fantastic time,” Snyder said.

So far, the shelter has raised $10,000 with an end goal of $15,000. Anyone who wants to donate has seven days from Wednesday to donate.