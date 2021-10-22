Central PA Humane Society faces influx of cats, offers adoption special

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA Humane Society is encouraging residents to adopt from its shelter due to a large influx of cats.

The humane society said it currently has 154 cats in its care. Eighty-six of those cats are onsite, while 53 are in foster care, 10 are at the Nine Lives Lounge and five are at Petco.

They are able to comfortably house 80 cats within the shelter, according to a Facebook post.

“When space fills up as it has recently, the only thing we are able to do is add those that call to a waiting list,” they said. “However, we currently have over 200 cats on that list and have not been able to add to it as we cannot efficiently get through this if we continue to add to it. When this happens, we have to close down to accepting any new cats that are not sick or injured and in need of immediate vet care.”

The humane society said the most common reason for long waitlists is due to residents taking care of cats they find off of the street as a “temporary solution.” They said the solution is spaying and neutering; they offer a low-cost spay and neuter program and a TNR program in an effort to control the cat population in the area.

An adoption special will be held from Oct. 22 to Nov. 5 on all cats within the shelter. This does not include the $5 application fee.

KITTENS: $40

ADULTS (1-5 YEARS OLD): $27.50

ADULTS 6+: $12.50

You can stop in Tuesday through Sunday between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. or until 7 p.m. on Fridays.