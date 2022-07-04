BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) The Central Pa Humane Society is looking for help after a fire ravaged part of their facility Sunday.

A fire broke out on July 3 and made its way through a few of the Humane Society’s sheds. Thankfully, crews were able to handle the fire before any human (or furry) lives were in danger.

The Central Pa Humane Society is now asking for your help. The sheds are not only gone but so are the needed extra cages and other items they had inside of them.

To help the Humane Society, you can drop off donations at their location or you can send help to them through their Paypal link by clicking here.