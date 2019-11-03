Central PA Humane Society announces temporary closure due to disease

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Saturday morning the Central PA Humane Society announced that they took in a dog who was later diagnosed with the parvo virus.

CPHS held its annual “fur ball” Saturday night, one of the events they depend on to keep the shelter running. But, the usual pooch parade which features adoptable dogs was a little short.

Because the shelter dogs they usually feature are under quarantine, this year’s parade featured pets in foster care and those who’d already been adopted.

“Quarantining is the first step,” said Dr. Kayla Whitfield, veterinarian and CPHS Board Member said. “Then no dogs who are un-vaccinated or semi-vaccinated are going to be allowed in the grassy areas and then the whole shelter is going to go through a decontaminating process.”

Whitfield says the dog with parvo, who’s in isolation, seems to be doing well.

Other shelter dogs who would have been on display tonight will have to wait a little longer before they can be adopted.

In the meantime the humane society warns animal owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated to keep them safe from parvo virus, and other serious illnesses.

If you’d like to help, you can make a donation to the shelter.

Also, while the dogs are quarantined, you can still adopt cats.