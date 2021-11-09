Central Pa. Food Bank receives more than $2 million through Neighborhood Assistance Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of nearly $36 million to 220 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth, including more than $2million to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The funding through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) supports nonprofits, businesses, and resident projects in distressed areas or low-income neighborhoods.

NAP encourages private sector investment into projects that will help improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems.

“Communities from every corner of Pennsylvania will benefit from this funding – the result of public-private partnerships and cooperation,” said Gov. Wolf. “We are pleased to continue supporting NAP applicants who are committed to advancing and improving communities by making thoughtful plans to address the issues impacting their neighborhoods. These projects make the state stronger as a whole and keep it the best place to live, work, and play.”

The approved funding will support:

Nineteen community investments in the central region.

region. Seventy-seven community investments in the southwest region.

region. Sixty community investments in the southeast region.

region. Nineteen community investments in the northeast region.

region. Twenty-nine community investments in the northwest region.

region. Sixteen community investments in the Lehigh Valley region.

NAP can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization.

The new approvals raise the total amount of tax credits provided under the Wolf Administration to nearly $174 million in NAP funding supporting 1,128 projects statewide. The investment will result in more than $225 million in additional funds leveraged through corporate contributions.