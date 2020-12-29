Central PA Food Bank receives $10K donation from PSECU to fight hunger

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank was virtually presented a $10,000 check by Pennsylvania’s anytime, anywhere digital credit union, PSECU to support its efforts to fight hunger this holiday season.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has seen demand for its services increase more than 40% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, they report. The Food Bank is now serving more than 200,000 individuals per month through its network of more than 1,000 local food pantries, soup kitchens, and emergency food providers in 27 central Pennsylvania counties.

“We’re so grateful for the work that the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank does to help end hunger throughout our community, and we hope that this donation will aid them in making holidays a little easier for those in need,” said PSECU President and CEO George Rudolph.

“This generous gift helped us provide more than 60,000 meals to individuals, families, children, seniors, and veterans this holiday season. Demand on the charitable food network increased significantly in 2020, and we expect demand to remain high throughout 2021 and beyond as the economy continues to recover. Gifts like the one from PSECU help us meet that demand and ensure that no one goes hungry throughout this crisis and beyond,” said Executive Director Joe Arthur.

PSECU is a longtime supporter of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and for the past three consecutive years has served as the Presenting Sponsor of its Hunger Action Month initiatives, which this year raised more than $60,000 throughout the month of September.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the credit union also donated $10,000 to the food bank to assist with increased demand.