Central PA Convention & Visitors Bureau changing name

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA Convention & Visitors Bureau is changing its name.

According to a press release, the Central PA Convention & Visitors Bureau will be changing its name to Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

“Our new name is a more accurate description of our county, a more compelling hint of the joys of visiting here, and a more worthy payoff to the enhanced marketing we soon will launch,” said Bureau President and CEO Fritz Smith.

“Early next year, we will launch a significantly enhanced marketing effort to increase leisure and business travel to our beloved Centre County,” said Smith. “The effort to make tourism and even greater economic driver was enabled last year through the visionary leadership of our county government officials and business leaders.”

Smith said research showed that “Happy Valley” is a stronger geographic identifier than “Central Pennsylvania.”