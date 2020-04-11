Central PA churches look to ‘fill the air with hope’ Easter Sunday

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ)–While Central Pennsylvanians look to stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, many in their communities feel it’s important to present signs of hope–and come together as a community.

But since community members cannot physically gather together, churches throughout the region (including all Catholic Churches in the Erie Diocese) are making sure a sign of hope rings out loud and clear. They’re ringing their church bells signifying a hope that the community will recover and rise together.

The churches plan to ring their bells at 12:00 p.m. this Easter Sunday, not only to signify the Christian celebration of Christ’s resurrection, but to let another message ring loud and clear:

“We are still a community, and together–even though we are apart. This disease will not have the last word. The last word for our community is hope,” said Jeff Packard, Rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in State College.

This is why some said the ringing will be called “hope is in the air.”

“This time of year is a time of renewal and new life,” Packard said, adding that he believes the bell ringing is something community members need.

“We thought it would be great to fill the air with the sound of joy, hope celebration, and community,” he said.

“It’s a sign of solidarity that we’re all in this together and that we’ll get through this as we support one another and encourage one another,” said Dean Lindsey, Pastor of State College Presbyterian Church who will also be ringing their bells.

Lindsey feels a personal connection to the message of community encouragement, having just battled through Covid-19.

“I was one of the first Covid-19 patients in State College, and I’m recovered now and I’m so grateful,” he said.

He’s grateful that while he and other pastors may see empty churches this Easter, they’re still able to help the community.

“This is something we can do together, even as we are separate. Go out on your front porch or stick your head out the window… if you don’t have bells to ring, you can grab some pots and pans, shout, or sing. It’s about doing something together to make a statement of hope, in all that’s been going on,” Packard said.

The Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of the Erie Diocese, is asking that all churches in the diocese ring their bells at noon and offer a daily prayer.

Bishop Persico said this is to last until Pentecost.

“This initiative is a reminder to the community that we have hope in the resurrection,” he said

He added:“For centuries, bells have called people together to pray. During this time when we cannot gather, they can still remind us to put ourselves in God’s presence, call us to prayer and help us focus as we worship.”

Bishop Persico said the prayer during the Covid-19 pandemic asks for “strength, comfort, protection and wisdom.”

“With all of the tragedy and anxiety of the past weeks, we know the experience of Lent and Good Friday in a deeper way. We are united with the suffering Christ. But we know, too, that Good Friday led to Easter. As Christians, even as we are living in the midst of this worldwide pandemic, we have hope in the message of the resurrection. We believe a new day, a future with hope and the joy of new life will come,” he said.

Bishop Persico is also asking for the bells to run every Sunday at noon because “it is the Lord’s day.”

There are more than 30 Catholic Churches in Central PA that are part of the Erie Diocese.