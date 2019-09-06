Central Pa Autism Society hosting “Things that go” transportation sessions

MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Autism Society is teaching kids how to use different forms of transportation.

On Saturday, September 7, families can learn about airplanes at the Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg, starting at 10 a.m.

Families will go through security, check a piece of empty luggage, and even board an airplane and meet the pilot.

The free event is focused on helping kids with special needs understand the travelling process.

“We’re going out there with our families, and we’re gonna have it as comfortable as possible for our kiddos because that’s the point of all of our events. We want kids to feel comfortable when they go into society. We want them to be adjusted to what may pop up. Will it go 100 percent perfect? No, but that’s expected.” Lindsay Martsolf, President, Central Pa Autism Society

Families interested in signing up can contact Lindsay through the Central Pa Autism Society’s website.