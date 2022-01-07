Central Pa. animal shelters accepting donations in honor of Betty White

Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film ‘The Artist’ as she arrives for her Friars Club Roast in New York, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

(WTAJ) — Animal shelters across Central Pennsylvania have taken to their social media accounts to encourage donations after the #BettyWhiteChallenge is continuing to grow momentum.

The Central Pennsylvania Humane Society, the Humane Society of Cambria County and the Jefferson County Humane Society have all set up fundraisers to honor the late actress who passed away on New Year’s Eve, weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

“What better way to honor such a wonderful Lady then to give to her LOVE & PASSION in life, the Animals,” a statement from the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society’s Facebook page read.

The challenge which originated on Facebook and Twitter motivates users to donate $5 to a local animal rescue or shelter on Jan. 17, White’s birthday. Throughout her life, White was very passionate about animals and showed it by helping raise money for animal causes. She also wrote and produced TV shows and books dedicated to pets.

Betty White and Anson Williams don?t seem to faze Buckeye, a St. Bernard, during an awards ceremony during which Williams was honored by the Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as a friend and lover of animals. Ms. White presented a humanitarian plaque to Williams at the event, which was held in Hollywood, California, Friday, May 1, 1982. (AP Photo/Marc Karody)

“Join us in honoring the life of fellow animal advocate, Betty White, by donating to the Humane Society of Cambria County for what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17th,” a statement from the Humane Society of Cambria County’s Facebook page read. “Our challenge, donate $5 or more! Your contribution will make an impact on animals in need.”

As of this publication, all three humane societies have received over $2,000 in total donations.

“Now, or on January 17th, what would have been her 100th birthday, donate $5 or more to your favorite shelter in her name so her legacy of helping animals continues on, while helping rescues and shelters give hope to homeless pets,” a statement from the Jefferson County Humane Society’s Facebook page read.