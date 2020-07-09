Central PA 4th Fest wrapping up food drive, benefiting YMCA anti-hunger program

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA 4th Fest is wrapping up their food drive that benefits the YMCA anti-hunter program.

The drive started on July 1, with the goal of collecting over 50,000 food items.

Over 60 organizations placed collections sites in their businesses and buildings.

The executive director says all of the food collected will be shipped out the YMCA in Centre County tomorrow.

“We’re actually going to have two tractor trailers here, we’re going to fill those trailers, once they’re full they will go back to the YMCA, and go to their warehouses, and all of that will be spread across Centre County, for the anti-hunger program,” said Frank Savino, Executive Director of the Central PA 4th Fest.

The Central PA 4th Fest will be collecting all donations between 9 am and noon on Friday and Saturday mornings at a warehouse on 2595 Clyde Avenue in State College.

To learn more about the collections, you can visit the Central Pa 4th Fest’s website.